Head to Head Contrast: Wrap Technologies (WRAP) versus Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ peers have a beta of 8.85, suggesting that their average share price is 785% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95% Wrap Technologies Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $4.50 million -$5.88 million -10.00 Wrap Technologies Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 43.27

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wrap Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wrap Technologies peers beat Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.