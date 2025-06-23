NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.69 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

