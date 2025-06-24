Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

