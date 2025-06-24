Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $39.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3%

JPM stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

