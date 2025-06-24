Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.