Analysts Set Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $427.30

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.30.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $386.80 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

