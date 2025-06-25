Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $16.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,817,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,825,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,337,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

