B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lantheus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

