Barclays Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $253.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE COF opened at $206.44 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

