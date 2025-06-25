Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $20.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dana by 27,790.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 85,039 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

