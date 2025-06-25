Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

