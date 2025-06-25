JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

