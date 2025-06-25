Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $59.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

