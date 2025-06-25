Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $943,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $132.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

