George David Sartorel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider George David Sartorel acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of £8,790 ($11,965.70).

Prudential Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 911.33 ($12.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 594.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 845.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.61) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

