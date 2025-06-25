Jonathan Symonds Acquires 1,350 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £19,372.50 ($26,371.49).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($19.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,431.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,414.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
