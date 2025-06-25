Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE GHM opened at $48.41 on Monday. Graham has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Graham by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

