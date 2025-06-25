Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 187.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CATX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of CATX stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

In other news, CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546.50. This trade represents a 1,649.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 38,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,221.48. This represents a 53.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

