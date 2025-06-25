JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 477.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

