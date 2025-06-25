JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $282.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

