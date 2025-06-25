Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.00 and last traded at $167.00. 262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.33.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

