Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,217 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

