Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

VBK stock opened at $272.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.29. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

