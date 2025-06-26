Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

