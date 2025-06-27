Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) PT at $202.67

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,599,296.98. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

