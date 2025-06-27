FY2027 Earnings Forecast for SMCI Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

