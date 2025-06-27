Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.95 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

