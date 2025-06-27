Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys 137 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $288.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $802.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

