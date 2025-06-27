Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 25th

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Uber Technologies, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to businesses that earn revenue through lending, underwriting, wealth management and transaction services. Because their profitability often depends on interest rates and the economic cycle, financial stocks can be more sensitive to macroeconomic shifts than shares in other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.06. 20,403,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,618. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $368.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $22.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,119,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,977. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,839.26. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 23,695,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,781,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 39,079,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,761,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.23. 8,399,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,941,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $488.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.00. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

