Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Trading Up 7.8%

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24.

About Petro Matad

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.