Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2025

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Petro Matad Trading Up 7.8%

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

