Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,260,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,575,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

