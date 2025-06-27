Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Up 12.9% – Still a Buy?

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

