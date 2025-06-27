HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.07. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Ridloff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $553,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 77,912 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

