Leerink Partnrs Predicts Lower Earnings for Ardent Health

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ardent Health in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

