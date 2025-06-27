Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $130,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 5,945,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after buying an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.22.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
