Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform Rating

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

