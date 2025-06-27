Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.