Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Quebecor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

Quebecor stock opened at C$41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.84 and a 12 month high of C$41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.