Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Up 38.6% – Here’s What Happened

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.20. 2,058,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 518,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 38.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

