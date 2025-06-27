Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Linde are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. These firms may include electrolyzer manufacturers, fuel‐cell developers and specialty gas producers focused on green or low-carbon hydrogen. Investing in hydrogen stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its potential role in decarbonizing heavy industry and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 56,054,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,979,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,639,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 6,701,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081,773. The company has a market cap of $468.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 9,660,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,726. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $462.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,230. The company has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.28. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

