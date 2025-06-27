Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

