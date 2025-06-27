CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -238.05% -104.65% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($12.61) -0.19 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66

This table compares CEL-SCI and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

