What is William Blair’s Forecast for FDS Q1 Earnings?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $437.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.67 and its 200-day moving average is $450.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

