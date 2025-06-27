Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for EQT Q2 Earnings

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

