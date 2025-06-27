Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for SAIC Earnings

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.73.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 660 shares of company stock worth $75,433. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21,994.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 68,622 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

