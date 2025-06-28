Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $397,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 60,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 347,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 256.8% in the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,121,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

