Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

Separately, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,405,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Maze Therapeutics Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

