Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 138.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

