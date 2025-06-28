Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 221.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $4,566,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

