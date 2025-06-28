Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2,966.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

