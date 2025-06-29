Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,339,000 after acquiring an additional 398,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

